Andhra Pradesh Pushes for Power Sector Revamp

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has called for a swift execution of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) aimed at cutting down aggregate technical and commercial losses. He emphasized that reducing these losses is crucial for the financial stability of the state's power utilities.

During a review meeting, Vijayanand remarked that the state prioritizes RDSS implementation to achieve financial viability for Distribution Companies (DISCOMs), ensuring a consistent and reliable power supply across all consumer sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Secretary has highlighted steps such as feeder segregation, conductor replacement, and modern infrastructure to ensure effective loss reduction. Officials have been instructed to address billing and claims issues and to perform regular evaluations at the circle and division levels to secure the long-term financial health of the DISCOMs.

(With inputs from agencies.)