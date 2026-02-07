Empowering Assam's Youth: CM Sarma Launches Atmanirbhar Assam 2.0

In a significant move towards bolstering self-reliance, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, ceremonially handed out the initial round of financial aid through the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan 2.0 on Saturday. The event saw participation from 5,572 young entrepreneurs from Kamrup and Kamrup (M) districts, marking a crucial effort to foster entrepreneurship in the state.

The Atmanirbhar Assam 2.0 initiative focuses on supporting 74,036 aspiring entrepreneurs with a funding pool of Rs 1,482 crore. Beneficiaries are classified into general and professional categories, receiving Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. This move underscores the state's commitment to nurture entrepreneurial talent and create a robust economic ecosystem.

Highlighting the transformative potential of Assam's youth, CM Sarma emphasized the importance of the 25-35 age bracket as a vital phase for personal growth and entrepreneurship. He encouraged young Assamis to steer away from past activism and capitalize on the favorable business environment, evidenced by a dramatic surge in MSME registrations from 9,371 in 2020 to over 2.85 lakh in 2024.

