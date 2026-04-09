Leicester's Six-Point Setback: Upholding the Deduction Challenge
Leicester's appeal against a six-point deduction for breaching spending rules has been denied, leaving the club one point from safety in the Championship. The deduction was imposed for violating financial rules in the 2023-24 season. With five games left, Leicester aims to avoid relegation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:14 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Leicester City Football Club's attempt to overturn a six-point penalty for financial rule breaches has been unsuccessful.
The club, which famously won the Premier League against the odds a decade ago, remains under pressure in the Championship, sitting just one point away from safety.
The deduction was enforced in February due to breaches in the 2023-24 season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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