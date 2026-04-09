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End of an Era: The Legacy of Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury in Malda Politics

Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury, a prominent political figure and veteran Congressman, passed away at the age of 89 in Kolkata from age-related ailments. His death signals the end of an era in Malda politics, where he had been influential for decades, holding key positions and supporting Congress's presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:12 IST
End of an Era: The Legacy of Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury in Malda Politics
  • Country:
  • India

Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury, former Union minister and a pivotal figure in Malda's political scene, passed away at the age of 89 in Kolkata due to age-related health issues, his family confirmed.

Choudhury, affectionately known as Dalu, leaves behind a significant political legacy, having been instrumental in sustaining the Congress party's influence in the Malda district. His passing marks the end of an era where he stood as a principal political figure, succeeding his brother ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury.

Despite retiring from active politics due to health concerns, Choudhury's impact remains through his son, Isha Khan Choudhury, currently serving as a Congress MP, while his niece, Mausam Benazir Noor, emerges as a promising candidate in the forthcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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