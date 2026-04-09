Prosecutors Pursue Tiger Woods' Prescription Records Post-Accident

Prosecutors in Florida are taking steps to obtain Tiger Woods' prescription drug records following his recent involvement in a vehicle crash. This follows allegations of driving under the influence. The authorities plan to issue a subpoena to Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach, seeking records from earlier this year.

The subpoena will target documentation regarding the times prescriptions were filled, the number of pills, dosage amounts, and any warnings related to driving while taking the medication. The demand for these records comes as part of ongoing legal proceedings, with objections required to be submitted to the State Attorney's Office within 10 days.

Woods recently entered a not guilty plea in response to charges linked to the incident. Despite consenting to a Breathalyzer test that showed no alcohol presence, Woods declined a urine test. He has announced a break from public life to focus on treatment, a pattern following previous incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)