Jammu & Kashmir's Power Boost: Expanding Hydro Capacities by 2030

Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up for a significant leap in its hydro power sector, aiming to increase capacity to 7,314.85 MW by 2030-31, according to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

In a Legislative Assembly session, Abdullah addressed questions regarding existing projects and future expansions. The region currently operates 32 hydro power projects yielding 3,540 MW, spread across various sectors. Plans are underway for an additional 3,704.5 MW via eight proposed projects and six under-construction sites, expected to wrap up between 2026-27 and 2030-31.

However, challenges persist, such as the Ans hydro power project delays. Abdullah noted ongoing efforts to electrify rural areas, despite challenges in remote regions, under schemes like DA-JGUA.