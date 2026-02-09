Left Menu

NGT Mandates New Progress Report on Ganga Pollution Measures

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered a new progress report on efforts to halt the discharge of untreated sewage into the Ganga River. The Tribunal emphasizes the need for clear timelines and compliance with environmental norms, raising concerns about stormwater drains and sewage treatment infrastructure.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a directive to the authorities to provide an updated progress report on efforts to prevent the discharge of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the River Ganga and its tributaries in Varanasi and Chandauli.

Presided over by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, the Tribunal scrutinized an action plan submitted by the Uttar Pradesh government. It emphasized the need for concrete pollution-control measures and expressed concerns regarding the ongoing efforts. The State informed the Tribunal of a comprehensive plan with timelines to prevent untreated waste from contaminating the Ganga and Varuna rivers.

The Tribunal noted that while stormwater drains are being utilized to channel sewage to treatment plants, this is not a sustainable solution. It stressed the importance of not compromising the river's ecosystem, requiring authorities to set timelines for restoring stormwater drains. Additionally, the Tribunal questioned the treatment of the Asi River as a drain and requested an explanation from the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

