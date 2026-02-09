EU Eyes Third-Country Ports on Sanctions List

The EU's diplomatic arm, the EEAS, has taken a significant step by proposing the inclusion of third-country ports in its sanctions against Russia. This move is the first of its kind.

In a document sighted on Monday, the EEAS, alongside the European Commission, introduced the idea as part of its 20th sanctions package.

The proposal identifies Kulevi port in Georgia and Karimun port in Indonesia as targets due to their involvement in handling Russian oil, aiming to tighten measures against Russia's economic connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)