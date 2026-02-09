Left Menu

EU Eyes Third-Country Ports on Sanctions List

The EU's diplomatic arm, EEAS, in conjunction with the European Commission, has proposed adding third-country ports to its sanctions against Russia, marking the first such instance. The proposal specifically targets Kulevi port in Georgia and Karimun port in Indonesia for handling Russian oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:39 IST
The EU's diplomatic arm, the EEAS, has taken a significant step by proposing the inclusion of third-country ports in its sanctions against Russia. This move is the first of its kind.

In a document sighted on Monday, the EEAS, alongside the European Commission, introduced the idea as part of its 20th sanctions package.

The proposal identifies Kulevi port in Georgia and Karimun port in Indonesia as targets due to their involvement in handling Russian oil, aiming to tighten measures against Russia's economic connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

