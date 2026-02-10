Murder Mystery Unfolds in West Delhi as Minor Boy Stabbed to Death
A minor boy named Sohail was fatally stabbed in West Delhi's Khyala area. Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage and progressing with the investigation to identify the culprits. More details, including suspect identities and murder circumstances, are expected to emerge soon.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded late last night in West Delhi's Khyala, where a minor boy was stabbed to death. The victim has been identified as Sohail, according to a statement by the Delhi Police on Tuesday.
Authorities have launched an intensive search to apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime. Officers are currently analyzing CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene to glean any information about the perpetrators.
As the investigation progresses, law enforcement officials are working tirelessly to uncover more details about the suspects and the circumstances leading to this violent act. Further updates are anticipated as evidence is reviewed and leads are pursued.
(With inputs from agencies.)
