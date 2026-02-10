Left Menu

Colombian Roses Under Economic Pressure: The Valentine's Day Challenge

Colombian rose growers face economic hurdles as U.S. tariffs and currency shifts threaten profits during the Valentine's rush. Despite being a major flower supplier to the U.S., the industry struggles with increased costs and potential layoffs, diminishing its competitive edge in the global market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colombian rose exports to the U.S. are under strain this Valentine's Day season due to economic challenges. While Colombia is a leading global flower exporter, U.S. tariffs and a stronger peso are placing pressure on local growers.

This period, which typically contributes 20% of annual sales for the sector, is being impacted by a 10% tariff imposed last April by the U.S. government. Additionally, the Colombian peso's 12% hike against the dollar and a 23% rise in minimum wage are reducing competitiveness.

Flower cultivation is a major employer in Colombia, but growers fear that unless economic conditions improve, widespread layoffs and closures could occur. Despite these difficulties, the tradition of Valentine's Day still brings hope and joy to those involved in the industry.

