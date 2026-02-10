South Africa's Diplomatic Push for Peace in Ukraine

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated his nation's support for resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine through diplomatic means. The statement followed a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the call, President Ramaphosa underscored the importance of finding peaceful solutions to international disputes, consistent with South Africa's foreign policy initiatives. The South African leader has been advocating for dialogue to bring an end to the confrontation between the two nations.

Ramaphosa's office confirmed the exchange in a media release on Tuesday, aligning with ongoing global efforts to mediate a resolution to the conflict that has drawn international attention and concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)