South Africa's Diplomatic Push for Peace in Ukraine
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed his country's commitment to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ramaphosa's office announced this pledge of support on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for diplomatic solutions to international disputes.
- Country:
- South Africa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated his nation's support for resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine through diplomatic means. The statement followed a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In the call, President Ramaphosa underscored the importance of finding peaceful solutions to international disputes, consistent with South Africa's foreign policy initiatives. The South African leader has been advocating for dialogue to bring an end to the confrontation between the two nations.
Ramaphosa's office confirmed the exchange in a media release on Tuesday, aligning with ongoing global efforts to mediate a resolution to the conflict that has drawn international attention and concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Ramaphosa
- Putin
- Russia
- Ukraine
- conflict
- resolution
- peace
- diplomacy
- international
ALSO READ
South Africa Backs Peace Initiatives in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
EU's Pivotal Role in Ukraine Peace Talks: Kallas Pushes for Concessions from Russia
NATO Allies Rally for Ukraine: U.S. Ambassador's Anticipation of New Pledges
EU's Strategy in Ukraine: Demanding Concessions from Russia
BJP Criticizes Opposition's Move for Resolution Against Speaker