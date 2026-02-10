Left Menu

South Africa's Diplomatic Push for Peace in Ukraine

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed his country's commitment to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ramaphosa's office announced this pledge of support on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for diplomatic solutions to international disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:50 IST
South Africa's Diplomatic Push for Peace in Ukraine
President
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated his nation's support for resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine through diplomatic means. The statement followed a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the call, President Ramaphosa underscored the importance of finding peaceful solutions to international disputes, consistent with South Africa's foreign policy initiatives. The South African leader has been advocating for dialogue to bring an end to the confrontation between the two nations.

Ramaphosa's office confirmed the exchange in a media release on Tuesday, aligning with ongoing global efforts to mediate a resolution to the conflict that has drawn international attention and concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unclaimed Deposits: Unlocking India's Banking Reserves

Unclaimed Deposits: Unlocking India's Banking Reserves

 India
2
Municipal Election Day in Telangana

Municipal Election Day in Telangana

 India
3
Russia's Telegram Clampdown: Impact on Communication

Russia's Telegram Clampdown: Impact on Communication

 Global
4
Grasim Industries Soars with 28.76% Profit Boost Fueled by Diversified Business Growth

Grasim Industries Soars with 28.76% Profit Boost Fueled by Diversified Busin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026