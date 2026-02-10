Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra AMC Boosts Research with Pascal AI Platform

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd. (KMAMC) is leveraging an AI research platform from Pascal AI to enhance its institutional investment processes. This initiative aims to improve the speed and quality of insights while maintaining strict governance. Pascal AI's platform integrates with KMAMC's framework, ensuring data security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:11 IST
Kotak Mahindra AMC Boosts Research with Pascal AI Platform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd. (KMAMC) has announced the deployment of an advanced AI research platform from Pascal AI. This move is set to enhance KMAMC's institutional investment research processes, focusing on both the speed and quality of generated insights.

Managing Director Nilesh Shah emphasized the importance of tools that bolster investment team conviction without compromising governance. The platform, which operates within KMAMC's secure infrastructure, promises to improve research speed and analytical rigor while ensuring data sovereignty.

This partnership with Pascal AI, led by CEO Vibhav Viswanathan, represents the largest enterprise-scale implementation for Pascal AI to date, showcasing how technology can support investors by streamlining and enriching research workflows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Strategic Move: Sangeeta Khandekar Becomes Chandrapur Mayor with Shiv Sena Support

BJP's Strategic Move: Sangeeta Khandekar Becomes Chandrapur Mayor with Shiv ...

 India
2
U.S. Retail Sales Flatline: Economic Implications as Savings Plummet

U.S. Retail Sales Flatline: Economic Implications as Savings Plummet

 Global
3
Chandrababu Naidu Pushes for Railway Advancements in Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu Pushes for Railway Advancements in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Pandemonium in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: Omar Abdullah Firm on His Stand

Pandemonium in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: Omar Abdullah Firm on His Stand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026