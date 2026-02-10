Kotak Mahindra AMC Boosts Research with Pascal AI Platform

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd. (KMAMC) has announced the deployment of an advanced AI research platform from Pascal AI. This move is set to enhance KMAMC's institutional investment research processes, focusing on both the speed and quality of generated insights.

Managing Director Nilesh Shah emphasized the importance of tools that bolster investment team conviction without compromising governance. The platform, which operates within KMAMC's secure infrastructure, promises to improve research speed and analytical rigor while ensuring data sovereignty.

This partnership with Pascal AI, led by CEO Vibhav Viswanathan, represents the largest enterprise-scale implementation for Pascal AI to date, showcasing how technology can support investors by streamlining and enriching research workflows.

(With inputs from agencies.)