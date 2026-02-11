Left Menu

Trump's Coal Revival: A Bold Move Amid Global Emission Cuts

President Trump is directing the Pentagon to use government funding and contracts to keep U.S. coal-fired power plants operational. An executive order aims to secure coal-generated electricity for military operations. Meanwhile, a Department of Energy plan allocates $175 million for upgrades at six coal plants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 08:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 08:19 IST
President Donald Trump is taking significant steps to bolster the coal industry by directing the Pentagon to finance coal-fired power plants, according to a report from Bloomberg News. This initiative will manifest through an executive order, compelling Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to secure coal-based electricity for military use.

The Department of Energy is expected to announce a $175 million investment aimed at enhancing six coal-fired plants across several states including Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia. The decision represents another move by Trump that contrasts with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

An event at the White House is slated for Wednesday, where coal industry leaders will gather as President Trump outlines this plan. The focus on coal, highlighted by previous executive orders to raise coal production, underscores the administration's commitment to using traditional energy sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

