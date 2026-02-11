Left Menu

Delhi BJP Pays Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya: Celebrating Legacy and Ideals

Delhi BJP leaders, including Virendraa Sachdeva and Manoj Tiwari, paid homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary. Leaders highlighted his influence on the BJP's philosophy and governance, emphasizing his vision for empowering the marginalized. They acknowledged his enduring impact on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:01 IST
Delhi BJP Pays Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya: Celebrating Legacy and Ideals
Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva paying tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt ceremony, Delhi's BJP luminaries, led by chief Virendraa Sachdeva, along with MP Manoj Tiwari, honoured the memory of the influential Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, on his death anniversary. The assembly included prominent figures who paid floral tributes in recognition of Upadhyaya's pivotal contributions to India's political landscape.

Addressing the gathering, BJP leader Shivprakash urged the party to draw inspiration from Upadhyaya and perpetuate his vision. Manoj Tiwari underscored Upadhyaya's guidance since the Jana Sangh era, focusing on national unity and empowerment of the marginalized, crediting his teachings with shaping current governance strategies.

Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva emphasized the significance of Upadhyaya's 'Antyodaya' philosophy, which advocates for government schemes reaching society's most vulnerable. Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alignment with Upadhyaya's ideals, Sachdeva noted the legacy of simplicity and diligence that drives the Bharatiya Janata Party today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, Tejas, other assets to be part of Ex Vayu Shakti in Pokharan: IAF official.

Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, Tejas, other assets to be part of Ex Vayu Shakti in P...

 India
2
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Controversial Memoir Allegations

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Controversial Memoir Allegations

 India
3
Goa Court Acquits Minister in Decade-Long Rape Case

Goa Court Acquits Minister in Decade-Long Rape Case

 India
4
XLRI Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR Achieve Stellar Placements for Class of 2024-26

XLRI Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR Achieve Stellar Placements for Class of 2024-2...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026