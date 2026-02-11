Delhi BJP Pays Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya: Celebrating Legacy and Ideals

In a heartfelt ceremony, Delhi's BJP luminaries, led by chief Virendraa Sachdeva, along with MP Manoj Tiwari, honoured the memory of the influential Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, on his death anniversary. The assembly included prominent figures who paid floral tributes in recognition of Upadhyaya's pivotal contributions to India's political landscape.

Addressing the gathering, BJP leader Shivprakash urged the party to draw inspiration from Upadhyaya and perpetuate his vision. Manoj Tiwari underscored Upadhyaya's guidance since the Jana Sangh era, focusing on national unity and empowerment of the marginalized, crediting his teachings with shaping current governance strategies.

Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva emphasized the significance of Upadhyaya's 'Antyodaya' philosophy, which advocates for government schemes reaching society's most vulnerable. Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alignment with Upadhyaya's ideals, Sachdeva noted the legacy of simplicity and diligence that drives the Bharatiya Janata Party today.

(With inputs from agencies.)