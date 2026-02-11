Left Menu

AIIMS Surpasses 10,000 Surgeries in Landmark Year: A Testament to Advanced Healthcare

The Department of Surgical Disciplines at AIIMS performed over 10,000 major procedures in 2025. The milestone showcases AIIMS's commitment to advanced, affordable healthcare, highlighted by a diversity of surgeries, including complex cancer and acid ingestion cases. The expansion of facilities has enhanced capabilities across wide surgical disciplines.

AIIMS performs over 10,500 major surgeries (Photo/AIIMS) . Image Credit: ANI
The Department of Surgical Disciplines at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) achieved a significant milestone in 2025, performing over 10,000 major surgical procedures. This feat underscores the institution's commitment to delivering advanced, affordable public healthcare of the highest quality.

According to AIIMS, the department conducted nearly 10,500 surgeries under general anaesthesia, encompassing routine operations like gall bladder stone and hernia surgeries to complex cancer cases and life-threatening acid ingestion incidents. The department has specialized in complex reconstructive procedures, especially in cases of severe acid ingestion, a troubling issue despite regulations on acid availability.

Since its opening in 2021, the AIIMS Surgery Block has grown from five to eight state-of-the-art operating theatres, including a robotic surgery unit and a dedicated emergency theatre. This expansion facilitated the handling of a vast and diverse surgical caseload, maintaining safety and quality across procedures, from general and gastrointestinal surgeries to complex transplants. Dr. Asuri Krishna and Dr. Sunil Chumber highlighted the centre's comprehensive surgical care, inclusive of open, laparoscopic, minimally invasive, and robotic approaches, ensuring tailored patient care under one roof.

