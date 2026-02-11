Whistle Ban Sparks Controversy at Chepauk Stadium

The ongoing political tussle between Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the ruling DMK has escalated over a controversial ban on whistles at Chepauk Stadium. TVK, led by actor-politician Vijay, aimed criticism at DMK, alleging that the ban reflects DMK's anxiety over TVK's growing popularity.

Chepauk Stadium, located in the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni assembly constituency represented by Tamil Nadu CM's son, saw police enforcing a ban on whistles during a match between New Zealand and Afghanistan. TVK claims this is an attempt to undermine their election symbol amid rising party influence.

However, DMK dismisses these claims as unfounded. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association clarified that the ban adhered to ICC guidelines, which prohibit whistles, vuvuzelas, and megaphones during the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)