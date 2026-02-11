Ukrainian Drones Target Lukoil Refinery in Volgograd
Ukrainian drones launched an attack on the Lukoil refinery in Russia's Volgograd region, causing a fire, according to Ukraine's General Staff. The incident occurred overnight and was confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant development, Ukrainian drones have targeted the Lukoil oil refinery located in Russia's Volgograd region. This overnight attack resulted in a fire at the facility, according to a statement released by Ukraine's General Staff on Wednesday.
The move marks an escalation in the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, raising concerns about the impact on regional stability and energy resources. The incident has drawn international attention as both nations continue to navigate a complex geopolitical landscape.
Authorities are assessing the situation to understand the full extent of the damage caused by the attack. Meanwhile, diplomatic channels are expected to be utilized to address the repercussions of this bold strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inferno in Panipat: Fire Rages Through Cotton Warehouse
Swift Evacuation Saves Passengers as Bus Catches Fire in Thane
Inferno Forecast: Southern Hemisphere Battles Record-Breaking Wildfires
Family Ties Under Fire: Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Father
Drone Attack Ignites Fire in Russia's Volgograd Region