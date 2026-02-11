Ukrainian Drones Target Lukoil Refinery in Volgograd

In a significant development, Ukrainian drones have targeted the Lukoil oil refinery located in Russia's Volgograd region. This overnight attack resulted in a fire at the facility, according to a statement released by Ukraine's General Staff on Wednesday.

The move marks an escalation in the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, raising concerns about the impact on regional stability and energy resources. The incident has drawn international attention as both nations continue to navigate a complex geopolitical landscape.

Authorities are assessing the situation to understand the full extent of the damage caused by the attack. Meanwhile, diplomatic channels are expected to be utilized to address the repercussions of this bold strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)