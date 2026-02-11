Left Menu

Assam Rifles Thwart Multi-Crore Drug Trafficking in Mizoram

Assam Rifles, in collaboration with police and intelligence agencies, foiled a major drug trafficking attempt in Mizoram, seizing narcotics worth ₹3.5 crores. Two suspects were apprehended. Additionally, earlier operations resulted in the confiscation of illegal areca nuts worth ₹1.8 crores, highlighting Assam Rifles' dedication to curbing smuggling.

Assam rifles seize 3.518 kg of Morphine from NGopa, Mizoram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles, alongside Saitual Police and Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau, seized morphine worth ₹3.5 crores in Ngopa, Mizoram, on February 10. The operation intercepted a vehicle operated by two individuals, Kasim and Mr. Mukeem Ali, leading to their arrest and impending legal proceedings.

This latest operation underscores the Assam Rifles' relentless efforts in combating smuggling activities in the region. Just weeks prior, on January 26, Assam Rifles successfully confiscated 339 bags of illegal areca nuts in Aizawl, valued at ₹1.8 crores. These efforts reflect the force's ongoing campaign against illicit goods.

According to a statement from the Headquarters Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East), the operation was conducted following precise intelligence concerning the storage of contraband. It resulted in the seizure of the illegal goods and apprehension of offenders, who were then surrendered to the Customs Preventive Force, Aizawl. Meanwhile, the Republic Day celebrations saw enthusiastic participation from the local community and officials in various locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

