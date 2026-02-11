Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Leadership: Tawde and Ghadi Pledge Progressive Reforms in BMC

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Fadnavis praised Ritu Tawde and Sanjay Ghadi on their unopposed election as Mumbai's Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Under their leadership, the BMC aims to tackle unauthorized hawking, reduce air pollution, and enhance infrastructure, including roads and hospitals, while maintaining commitment to the Maha Yuti alliance's promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:13 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Ritu Tawde on her election as the Mumbai Mayor and Sanjay Shankar Ghadi as Deputy Mayor. Fadnavis emphasized the significance of the civic body in democracy, asserting that the 'Mahayuti' alliance will honor its commitments.

Mayor Ritu Tawde, endorsed unanimously, and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi intend to enhance civic amenities. Tawde announced plans to curb unauthorized hawkers, scrutinizing licenses, and tackle air pollution by installing digital monitors. Builders must prioritize cleanliness, with work halted if pollution rises.

Deputy Mayor Ghadi, addressing infrastructure, detailed intentions to improve road quality and drainage systems, preventing water stagnation, and upgrade hospitals with better facilities. Reflecting the BJP's significant presence, Tawde and Ghadi paid homage to iconic leaders, pledging to lead the 89-seat-strong BMC under BJP's banner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

