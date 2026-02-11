Left Menu

Russia Seeks Clarity on U.S. Restrictions in Venezuelan Oil Sector

Russia plans to clarify U.S. restrictions on Venezuela's oil business, affecting Russian interests and investments. The U.S. Treasury issued a license facilitating Venezuelan oil exploration, excluding Russian and Chinese entities. Russia aims to discuss this with the U.S. as investments and partnerships in Venezuela remain significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia announced its intention to seek clarification from the United States regarding new U.S. restrictions affecting the Venezuelan oil sector. The Kremlin made this statement on Wednesday in response to a general license issued by the U.S. Treasury Department.

The license facilitates the exploration and production of oil and gas in Venezuela, explicitly excluding transactions involving Russian and Chinese nationals or entities. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that Russia would use available channels to communicate with Washington on this issue.

Highlighting Russia's investments and long-term projects in Venezuela, Peskov emphasized the importance of discussing the situation with U.S. authorities. With significant Russian involvement in Venezuela's energy sector, the current diplomatic dynamics could have major implications for both nations' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

