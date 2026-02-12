Left Menu

Venezuela AG hopes amnesty law will led to "pacified country", insists prisoners committed crimes

Venezuela's ​attorney general Tarek ​Saab said ‌on Wednesday ​he hopes an amnesty law being considered ‌by the national assembly legislature will ensure a "100% pacified" country where the crimes ‌included in the bill are never ‌repeated, as he insisted that those in prison are not political detainees.

Interim President Delcy ⁠Rodriguez, ​who took ⁠power last month after the U.S. ouster of ⁠President Nicolas Maduro, has bowed to Trump ​administration demands on oil sales and ⁠released hundreds of who human rights groups ⁠class ​as political prisoners, as part of a normalization in relations between ⁠the two countries that has also included an ⁠ongoing ⁠visit by the U.S. energy secretary.

