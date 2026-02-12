Russia to deliver crude oil and fuel to Cuba soon, Izvestia newspaper reports
Russia is preparing to dispatch crude oil and fuel cargoes to Cuba in the near future, Izvestia newspaper said on Thursday, citing the Russian embassy in Cuba.
Cuba has experienced a fuel crunch as the United States has moved to cut off the communist-run nation's oil supply.
