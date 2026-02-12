Left Menu

Russia to deliver crude oil and fuel to Cuba soon, Izvestia newspaper reports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 11:49 IST
Russia to deliver crude oil and fuel to Cuba soon, Izvestia newspaper reports
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Russia ‌is preparing ​to dispatch ‌crude oil and fuel cargoes to ‌Cuba in the ‌near future, Izvestia newspaper said on ⁠Thursday, ​citing ⁠the Russian embassy in ⁠Cuba.

Cuba has experienced ​a fuel crunch ⁠as the United ⁠States ​has moved to cut ⁠off the communist-run ⁠nation's ⁠oil supply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Modi to inaugurate Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhawan 1, 2 on Friday

Modi to inaugurate Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhawan 1, 2 on Friday

 India
2
UP: Bus overturns after hitting divider on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 40 injured

UP: Bus overturns after hitting divider on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 40 injur...

 India
3
Normal life affected in Odisha due to nationwide strike

Normal life affected in Odisha due to nationwide strike

 India
4
SC refuses to entertain Jairam Ramesh's plea on retrospective environmental clearances

SC refuses to entertain Jairam Ramesh's plea on retrospective environmental ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

AI key to decarbonizing and securing global port operations

From anxiety to reassurance: How AI is quietly supporting pregnancy wellbeing

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026