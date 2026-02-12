Russia to deliver crude oil and fuel to Cuba soon, Izvestia newspaper reports

​Russia ‌is preparing ​to dispatch ‌crude oil and fuel cargoes to ‌Cuba in the ‌near future, Izvestia newspaper said on ⁠Thursday, ​citing ⁠the Russian embassy in ⁠Cuba.

Cuba has experienced ​a fuel crunch ⁠as the United ⁠States ​has moved to cut ⁠off the communist-run ⁠nation's ⁠oil supply.

