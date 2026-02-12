Around 90%-95% of Indian farm products kept out of US deal, Indian trade minister says
Around 90% to 95% of farm products produced in India have been left out of the South Asian nation's trade deal with the U.S., in which the interests of farmers have been protected, Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.
Indian textile and apparel exporters are also expected to get zero-tariff benefits on using U.S. cotton once the deal is signed, he said.
