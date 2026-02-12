Around 90%-95% of Indian farm products kept out of US deal, Indian trade minister says

​Around ‌90% to ​95% of farm products produced ‌in India have been left out of the ‌South Asian nation's trade ‌deal with the U.S., in which the interests ⁠of farmers ​have ⁠been protected, Indian Trade Minister ⁠Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Indian ​textile and apparel exporters ⁠are also expected to get ⁠zero-tariff ​benefits on using U.S. cotton ⁠once the deal is signed, he ⁠said.

