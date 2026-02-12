Indian Navy Takes Command of Key CMF Training Task Force

In a significant boost to India’s growing role in global maritime security, the Indian Navy has assumed command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154, the multinational training and capacity-building arm of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), marking a major milestone in India’s strategic outreach in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and beyond.

The change of command ceremony was held at CMF Headquarters in Manama and was presided over by Vice Admiral Curt A. Renshaw, Commander, Combined Maritime Forces / US NAVCENT / US Fifth Fleet. The event was attended by Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (DCNS), Indian Navy, along with senior military representatives from member nations.

Commodore Milind M. Mokashi, Shaurya Chakra, formally took over as Commander of CTF 154 from his Italian Navy predecessor.

A Strategic Command with Global Reach

CTF 154, established in May 2023, is dedicated exclusively to training and professional capacity building among the 47 member nations of the CMF. Unlike other operational task forces focused on maritime patrol or interdiction, CTF 154 is designed to strengthen institutional capabilities, enhance interoperability, and build sustainable maritime security frameworks across the Middle East and adjoining regions.

India’s assumption of command reflects growing international confidence in its naval professionalism, operational expertise, and status as a Preferred Security Partner in the region.

Five Core Pillars of Maritime Capacity Building

CTF 154’s training architecture is structured around five critical pillars:

Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA)

Law of the Sea and Maritime Governance

Maritime Interdiction Operations

Maritime Rescue and Assistance

Leadership Development and Professional Military Education

Through these pillars, the task force conducts Maritime Security Enhancement Training (MSET) programmes and multinational exercises such as Compass Rose and Northern and Southern Readiness. These engagements enhance operational readiness and cooperation against shared threats, including:

Illegal trafficking and narcotics smuggling

Piracy and armed robbery at sea

Irregular migration

Maritime terrorism and destabilising non-state actors

By strengthening skills, coordination, and trust among regional navies and coast guards, CTF 154 plays a crucial preventive role in safeguarding global sea lanes.

India’s Expanding Maritime Footprint

CTF 154 operates alongside other CMF task forces:

CTF 150 – Maritime Security Operations

CTF 151 – Counter-Piracy

CTF 152 – Maritime Security in the Arabian Gulf

CTF 153 – Maritime Security in the Red Sea

India’s leadership of CTF 154 underscores its proactive maritime diplomacy under the vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and its broader commitment to a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

The development also aligns with India’s sustained contributions to anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, and coordinated maritime patrols with partner nations.

A Tenure Focused on Impact

Under Indian command, CTF 154 is expected to intensify high-impact training initiatives, deepen interoperability among partner nations, and expand outreach to smaller maritime forces seeking institutional strengthening.

The Indian Navy has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a productive tenure that advances collective maritime security, promotes stability across vital sea lanes, and reinforces partnerships built on trust and professionalism.

As global maritime challenges grow more complex, India’s stewardship of CTF 154 signals both responsibility and resolve — strengthening cooperative security frameworks that underpin peace, prosperity, and stability across critical waterways.