Canada's Captain Reflects on Missing Indian Stars in T20 World Cup
Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa expresses his nostalgia for India's cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Bajwa highlights the invaluable lessons learned from the duo while also discussing Canada's performance and upcoming match against the United Arab Emirates.
Canada's cricket captain Dilpreet Bajwa has voiced his sentiments on the absence of prominent Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the current ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
In an interview with ANI, Bajwa recounted the significant insights gained from his interactions with the Indian stalwarts during the previous tournament. Despite not competing against India, Bajwa and his team cherished the guidance and camaraderie shared with Kohli and Sharma in Florida. "We miss them terribly; they're incredible mentors," Bajwa said, underscoring the impact these experiences had on him.
The captain also shared his pride in representing Canada on Indian soil, marking it as a moment of personal and familial honor. Following an initial defeat to South Africa, Bajwa analyzed the team's need for improved execution, particularly during the crucial powerplay phases. He emphasized the importance of a strong start in T20 matches, something Canada aims to achieve in their upcoming clash against the United Arab Emirates in New Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
