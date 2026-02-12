Italy ask Nepal to bat in T20 World Cup

Left Menu

Italy stand in skipper Harry Manenti won the toss and chose to field against Nepal in their Group C T20 World Cup match here on Thursday. Italy are once again without skipper Wayne Madsen, who continues to recover from a dislocated shoulder.

Italy stand in skipper Harry Manenti won the toss and chose to field against Nepal in their Group C T20 World Cup match here on Thursday. Italy are once again without skipper Wayne Madsen, who continues to recover from a dislocated shoulder. Teams: Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi. Italy: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan.

