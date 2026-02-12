Russian oil transit via Druzhba pipeline suspended since Jan 27 due to Russian attack, ministry says

Russian ​oil ‌transit to ​eastern Europe via the ‌Ukrainian part of the Druzhba oil pipeline suspended since ‌January 27 due to ‌a Russian attack, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said ⁠on ​Thursday.

"This ⁠is the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure ⁠burning after the latest ​targeted Russian strike on ⁠January 27th, which stopped oil ⁠transit," ​minister Andrii Sybiha said on X, ⁠adding photographs of firefighters against ⁠a ⁠backdrop of flames.

