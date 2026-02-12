Russian oil transit via Druzhba pipeline suspended since Jan 27 due to Russian attack, ministry says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:43 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian oil transit to eastern Europe via the Ukrainian part of the Druzhba oil pipeline suspended since January 27 due to a Russian attack, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Thursday.
"This is the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure burning after the latest targeted Russian strike on January 27th, which stopped oil transit," minister Andrii Sybiha said on X, adding photographs of firefighters against a backdrop of flames.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrii Sybiha
- Europe
- Ukrainian
- Russian
- â€ŒUkrainian