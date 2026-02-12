European shares at record high on earnings boost
Legrand shares jumped 3.3% after the electrical and digital building infrastructure group said strong data centre demand was helping its expansion, supporting a slight increase in its medium-term profitability targets. Hermes reported another quarter of steady revenue growth, lifted by strong sales in the U.S. and Japan, sending the shares of the luxury group 2.3% higher.
European shares hit a record high on Thursday, with French stocks leading gains among regional benchmarks as investors welcomed positive corporate earnings from the likes of Legrand and Hermes.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.7% at 625.86 points as of 0809 GMT, with France's CAC 40 index up over 1.4%. Legrand shares jumped 3.3% after the electrical and digital building infrastructure group said strong data centre demand was helping its expansion, supporting a slight increase in its medium-term profitability targets.
Hermes reported another quarter of steady revenue growth, lifted by strong sales in the U.S. and Japan, sending the shares of the luxury group 2.3% higher. Investors globally were also relieved that U.S. data on Wednesday reflected a broadly resilient jobs market, while AI-disruption worries that had plagued equities over the past few sessions took a backseat temporarily. On the M&A front, money manager Schroders shot up 30% after U.S. asset manager Nuveen agreed to buy the UK company for 9.9 billion pounds ($13.5 billion), creating a group with combined assets under management of nearly $2.5 trillion. Financial services jumped 1.4% and led sectors higher.
