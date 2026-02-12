Normal life largely unaffected in Jharkhand by nationwide strike call

Members of various trade unions staged protests in parts of Jharkhand during the 'Bharat Bandh' on Thursday, protesting against the four new labour codes, though normal life largely remained unaffected. The agitators staged demonstrations at the gates of various coal companies and PSUs, as part of the nationwide general strike called by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions. However, markets and business establishments opened and vehicles were plying as usual. The banking, insurance and coal sectors have been affected by the strike, Bank of India (BOI) Employees' Union state deputy general secretary Umesh Das said. National secretary of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and general secretary of Rashtriya Colliery Mazdoor Union, A K Jha, claimed that coal production and dispatch were affected in Jharkhand due to the strike. The Left parties and the Congress have also extended support to the strike. ''The new labour codes have reduced job security, weakened legal safeguards and increased employers' freedom to hire, adversely affecting the rights and interests of workers,'' state Congress general secretary Rakesh Sinha said. Members of the CPI(ML) L took out a procession and staged demonstration at Ranchi's Albert Ekka Chowk, as part of the strike. CPI(ML) L state secretary Manoj Bhakt alleged that the four labour codes were a ''direct attack on the rights of the working class''. ''The laws are a conspiracy to render workers helpless in the hands of corporate houses and capitalists. The real objective of these labour codes is to eliminate permanent employment, promote contract jobs, and increase working hours,'' he claimed. The demands of trade unions include scrapping the four labour codes and rules, withdrawal of the draft Seed Bill, Electricity Amendment Bill, and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act. The unions are also demanding restoration of the MGNREGA and scrapping the VB-G RAM G Act.

