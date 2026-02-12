Venezuelan leader Rodriguez says she was invited to US, NBC reports

​Venezuelan interim ‌leader President Delcy ​Rodriguez said ‌she has been invited to the United States, ‌according an interview released ‌Thursday by NBC News as U.S. Energy ⁠Secretary ​Chris ⁠Wright visited Caracas.

"I have ⁠been invited to ​the States," Rodríguez was ⁠quoted as saying. "We're contemplating ⁠coming ​there once we establish this cooperation ⁠and we can move ⁠forward ⁠with everything."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)