Venezuelan leader Rodriguez says she was invited to US, NBC reports
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:55 IST
Venezuelan interim leader President Delcy Rodriguez said she has been invited to the United States, according an interview released Thursday by NBC News as U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright visited Caracas.
"I have been invited to the States," Rodríguez was quoted as saying. "We're contemplating coming there once we establish this cooperation and we can move forward with everything."
