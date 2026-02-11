Left Menu

U.S. Energy Diplomacy in Venezuela: Rebuilding Oil Ties

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright visits Venezuela to evaluate rebuilding the country's oil industry. The trip follows major agreements and aims to reshape global energy dynamics while addressing political volatility and attracting U.S. investment.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright's visit to Venezuela marks a significant diplomatic engagement, aiming to assess prospects for rejuvenating the nation's oil industry. This high-profile visit, the first in three decades focused on energy policy, comes amid recent agreements and political instability.

Scheduled to span until Friday, Wright's agenda includes discussions with Venezuelan officials and executives, following the issuance of a U.S. license for oil exploration. The visit includes engagement with companies like Chevron and discussions with interim president Delcy Rodriguez.

This strategic initiative reflects U.S. interest in realigning global energy markets, countering Russian influence, and bolstering American oil dominance. However, political challenges persist, highlighted by a brief re-arrest of an opposition leader earlier this week, testing the diplomatic efforts' stability.

