Russian nuclear agency dismisses Ukrainian claim it cannot run Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, on Thursday rejected a Ukrainian accusation ​that Russia lacked the equipment and components ​to run the Soviet-built Zaporizhzhia nuclear power ‌plant. Russia took ​control of the plant, Europe's largest atomic power station, from Ukraine, in 2022. All six of its Soviet-designed VVER-1000 pressurised water reactors are in so-called "cold shutdown" at ‌present. The plant is a key issue in talks on ending the war, with Moscow and Kyiv both seeking to run it.

Pavlo Kovtoniuk, the boss of Ukrainian state nuclear firm Energoatom, had told Reuters in Kyiv that Russia lacked some equipment ‌and spare parts to operate the plant, and risked a nuclear accident if it tried to restart the ‌reactors. "Rosatom categorically rejects claims that Russia lacks the equipment and components required to ensure the safe operation of the Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Plant," Rosatom said in a statement to Reuters in English when asked about the remarks.

"Russia operates one of the world's largest nuclear fleets, including ⁠VVER-1000 units ​identical to those installed at ⁠Zaporozhskaya NPP, and has full capacity to produce equipment, components and nuclear fuel." Rosatom, ranked as one of the world's biggest nuclear corporations in terms ⁠of nuclear construction, enrichment services and mining, said that the key issue affecting nuclear safety at the plant was continued shelling ​in the area.

Ukraine's Kovtoniuk argued that control equipment and monitoring systems at the plant were Ukrainian, that ⁠Russia would have to replace U.S. fuel in the reactors, and that there was not enough water to cool the reactors if restarted. "Insinuations implying ⁠that ​the plant's systems are incompatible with Russian fuel are technically unfounded," Rosatom said, adding that in late 2025, reactor No. 1 received a 10-year operating licence from Russia's nuclear safety authority, Rostechnadzor.

Rosatom said the plant's cooling system had ⁠never depended exclusively on the Kakhovka reservoir, adding that the cooling pond used a closed-loop system and had sufficient water. "A ⁠reserve water supply system ⁠has been established. Eleven artesian wells provide up to 270 cubic metres of water per hour, which is sufficient for cooling shutdown reactors and spent fuel pools," it said. "A floating ‌pumping station ‌project is also being developed for future full-power operation."

