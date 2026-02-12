Left Menu

Petronet Q3 net rise 5% on higher capacity use

The company which operates two facilities at Dahej in Gujarat and Kochi in Kerala for import of natural gas in its liquid form LNG, saw overall volume throughput rise by 2 per cent to 228 trillion British thermal units.

Updated: 12-02-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:27 IST
Petronet LNG Ltd, India's biggest liquefied natural gas importer, on Thursday reported a 5 per cent rise in the December quarter net profit as usage at its Kochi terminal rose to an all-time high. Net profit of Rs 848 crore in October-December 2025 - the third quarter of the current 2025-26 fiscal year - compared with Rs 806 crore earnings in the same period a year back, a company statement said. The company which operates two facilities at Dahej in Gujarat and Kochi in Kerala for import of natural gas in its liquid form (LNG), saw overall volume throughput rise by 2 per cent to 228 trillion British thermal units. ''Capacity utilisation of the (17.5 million tonnes a year) Dahej terminal stood at 94 per cent in the current quarter, up from 92 per cent in the previous quarter and 93 per cent in the corresponding quarter,'' it said. ''The (5 million tonnes a year) Kochi terminal achieved the highest ever capacity utilization of 29 per cent in the current quarter. Kochi operations have been curtailed due to lack of pipelines to evacuate gas to consumers. During the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Dahej terminal processed LNG volume of 632 TBTU as against 686 TBTU during the corresponding nine months ended December 31, 2024. The overall LNG volume processed by the company in the current nine months was 682 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the corresponding nine months, which stood at 729 TBTU. Net profit, however, declined to Rs 2,505 crore in April-December 2025 as against Rs 2,856 crore in the corresponding nine months. ''The robust financial performance of the current quarter was achieved due to efficiency in operations and higher capacity utilisation,'' the company said in the statement.

