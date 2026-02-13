Wall Street's Indecisive Dance Amid Inflation Hopes

Wall Street showcased a subdued performance on Friday, with communication services leading the dip as market participants analyzed inflation figures that fell below expectations. This development kept the prospect of a Federal Reserve rate cut alive.

At the opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average registered a slight dip of 12.4 points, equivalent to a decline of 0.03%, taking it to 49,439.58. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 grew minimally by 1.5 points, or 0.02%, to reach 6,834.27 in early trading.

Conversely, the Nasdaq Composite experienced a more pronounced fall, dropping 35.7 points, or 0.16%, to settle at 22,561.456 as the opening bell rang, signaling a mixed morning in the financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)