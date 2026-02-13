Russia's Central Bank Surprises with Rate Cut Amid Economic Challenges

In a surprising move, Russia's central bank slashed its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 15.5% on Friday, aiming to energize the sluggish wartime economy burdened by high borrowing costs. This decision follows President Putin's directive for economic revitalization, stressing priorities beyond merely tracking prices.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina acknowledged the debate over rising prices earlier this year, which led to considering this rate change. Highlighting the bank's flexible stance, she indicated possible rate reductions at future meetings but emphasized no commitment to consistent cuts. The outlook suggests varying measures under different inflation scenarios.

The unexpected rate cut comes as Russia's economy, resilient to sanctions during early conflict years, hit a slowdown last year. Government growth projections hover around a modest 1.3% for this year. Analysts remain divided on rate predictions, while the central bank adjusts its inflation forecasts amid fiscal uncertainties and evolving global dynamics.

