Left Menu

Russia's Central Bank Surprises with Rate Cut Amid Economic Challenges

Russia's central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 15.5% to boost the ailing economy, with possibilities of further reductions. The move followed President Putin's call to revive growth. The bank also raised inflation forecasts due to rising prices and fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:34 IST
Russia's Central Bank Surprises with Rate Cut Amid Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, Russia's central bank slashed its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 15.5% on Friday, aiming to energize the sluggish wartime economy burdened by high borrowing costs. This decision follows President Putin's directive for economic revitalization, stressing priorities beyond merely tracking prices.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina acknowledged the debate over rising prices earlier this year, which led to considering this rate change. Highlighting the bank's flexible stance, she indicated possible rate reductions at future meetings but emphasized no commitment to consistent cuts. The outlook suggests varying measures under different inflation scenarios.

The unexpected rate cut comes as Russia's economy, resilient to sanctions during early conflict years, hit a slowdown last year. Government growth projections hover around a modest 1.3% for this year. Analysts remain divided on rate predictions, while the central bank adjusts its inflation forecasts amid fiscal uncertainties and evolving global dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Expands Space Influence in Africa with Namibian Satellite Ground Station

China Expands Space Influence in Africa with Namibian Satellite Ground Stati...

 China
2
Phil Salt Urges England to Play Boldly in Crucial Clash Against Scotland

Phil Salt Urges England to Play Boldly in Crucial Clash Against Scotland

 India
3
Monarchists Rally in Kathmandu Amid Political Tensions

Monarchists Rally in Kathmandu Amid Political Tensions

 Nepal
4
Fall of a Business Titan: DP World CEO Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal

Fall of a Business Titan: DP World CEO Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026