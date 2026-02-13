U.S. Stock Futures Rebound on Dovish Inflation Data

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures showed signs of recovery following an inflation report that fell below expectations. The softer data bolstered hopes for upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate cuts later this year.

The Labor Department reported a 2.4% annual rise in the Consumer Price Index, slightly lower than the 2.5% predicted by economists surveyed by Reuters. Monthly figures indicated a rise of 0.2%, compared to an anticipated 0.3% increase.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy sectors, aligned with projections at an annual increase of 2.5% and a monthly rise of 0.3%. Meanwhile, at 08:32 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis decreased by 11 points, S&P 500 E-minis by 3.75 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis by 36.5 points.