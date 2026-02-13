Left Menu

U.S. Stock Futures Rebound on Dovish Inflation Data

U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Friday after a softer-than-expected inflation report. The Consumer Price Index rose 2.4% annually, less than expected, encouraging prospects of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Core CPI remained stable, while Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures showed minor declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:09 IST
U.S. Stock Futures Rebound on Dovish Inflation Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures showed signs of recovery following an inflation report that fell below expectations. The softer data bolstered hopes for upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate cuts later this year.

The Labor Department reported a 2.4% annual rise in the Consumer Price Index, slightly lower than the 2.5% predicted by economists surveyed by Reuters. Monthly figures indicated a rise of 0.2%, compared to an anticipated 0.3% increase.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy sectors, aligned with projections at an annual increase of 2.5% and a monthly rise of 0.3%. Meanwhile, at 08:32 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis decreased by 11 points, S&P 500 E-minis by 3.75 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis by 36.5 points.

TRENDING

1
Opposition Critiques Government Over Mismanagement Allegations

Opposition Critiques Government Over Mismanagement Allegations

 India
2
Surrogacy Scam: Doctor Arrested for Money Laundering and Child Trafficking

Surrogacy Scam: Doctor Arrested for Money Laundering and Child Trafficking

 India
3
Timely Response Averts Disaster at Globsyn Crystal Tower Fire

Timely Response Averts Disaster at Globsyn Crystal Tower Fire

 India
4
Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland

Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026