U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amid Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar demonstrated stability against peer currencies on Friday, maintaining its value after January's inflation data came in lower than expected. This development suggests that the Federal Reserve might keep interest rates unchanged in the near future.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen was poised for its most substantial weekly gain in a year, reflecting its strengthening position in the currency market amid global economic shifts.

The euro remained unchanged, trading at $1.1865 against the dollar, while the dollar showed a slight weakening of 0.04% against the Swiss franc, standing at 0.769 francs.