U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amid Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar remained stable against other currencies on Friday following data indicating a smaller-than-anticipated rise in January inflation. This may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain current interest rates. The Japanese yen experienced a notable weekly gain, while the euro and Swiss franc showed little change against the dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar demonstrated stability against peer currencies on Friday, maintaining its value after January's inflation data came in lower than expected. This development suggests that the Federal Reserve might keep interest rates unchanged in the near future.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen was poised for its most substantial weekly gain in a year, reflecting its strengthening position in the currency market amid global economic shifts.

The euro remained unchanged, trading at $1.1865 against the dollar, while the dollar showed a slight weakening of 0.04% against the Swiss franc, standing at 0.769 francs.

