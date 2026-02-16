U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on a diplomatic visit to Budapest, announced that the United States and Hungary are embarking on a 'golden era' of bilateral relations. This pivotal moment marks a significant strengthening of the ties between the two countries.

The declaration came amidst discussions on enhancing cooperation and mutual understanding, addressing various aspects of diplomacy and shared interests. Rubio emphasized the promising potential and future collaborations that the renewed relationship holds.

Observers note that this development could impact broader geopolitical dynamics, solidifying Hungary's strategic ties with the United States as they navigate an increasingly complex global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)