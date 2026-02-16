Left Menu

Chaos at India's AI Impact Summit: From Innovation to Disarray

India's AI Impact Summit, aiming to spotlight the nation's tech ambitions, faced criticism over organizational failures like overcrowding and unclear instructions. The summit, important for showcasing India's role in AI governance, was marred by confusion over entry passes and long wait times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi aimed to highlight India's technological ambitions but quickly faced severe criticism. Attendees reported long queues, overcrowding, and unclear instructions, casting a shadow over the event's opening day.

The summit sought to position developing nations at the forefront of global AI governance. However, organizational lapses risked undermining this ambition as delegates struggled with entry protocols and session confirmations.

Numerous journalists and attendees took to social media to air their frustrations, citing issues like unavailability of promised physical passes and insufficient seating. These organizational missteps overshadowed the summit's intended focus on India's AI prowess.

