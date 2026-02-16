Global Innovations Shine at India's AI Impact Expo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo, gathering over 600 startups and 13 international pavilions to showcase the AI ecosystem's potential. Spread across 70,000 square meters, the event highlights global collaborations and aims to shape AI solutions for global challenges, spotlighting innovative Indian talent.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo, a significant event highlighting international collaboration in the artificial intelligence sector. The expo features over 600 promising startups and 13 country pavilions.
Held at Bharat Mandapam, the expo covers more than 70,000 square meters, connecting global tech firms, academia, research institutions, and government entities on a vast scale. Modi interacted with numerous exhibitors to understand their innovations.
With pavilions from countries including Australia, Japan, and Germany, the Expo focuses on technology solutions across thematic areas like people, planet, and progress. Startups at the event showcase innovative solutions with real-world applications, emphasizing India's role in AI advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Champions India's Indigenous Defence Innovations at BEL
AI Innovations Take Center Stage at India AI Impact Expo
Chaos at India's AI Impact Summit: From Innovation to Disarray
Digital Innovations and Achievements: A New Era for Delhi Police
India's AI Ambitions: Ensuring Innovation with Trust in the Digital Age