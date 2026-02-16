Left Menu

Global Innovations Shine at India's AI Impact Expo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo, gathering over 600 startups and 13 international pavilions to showcase the AI ecosystem's potential. Spread across 70,000 square meters, the event highlights global collaborations and aims to shape AI solutions for global challenges, spotlighting innovative Indian talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo, a significant event highlighting international collaboration in the artificial intelligence sector. The expo features over 600 promising startups and 13 country pavilions.

Held at Bharat Mandapam, the expo covers more than 70,000 square meters, connecting global tech firms, academia, research institutions, and government entities on a vast scale. Modi interacted with numerous exhibitors to understand their innovations.

With pavilions from countries including Australia, Japan, and Germany, the Expo focuses on technology solutions across thematic areas like people, planet, and progress. Startups at the event showcase innovative solutions with real-world applications, emphasizing India's role in AI advancements.

