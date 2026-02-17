Left Menu

Bharat-VISTAAR: A Digital Revolution in Indian Agriculture

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the India-US interim trade deal prioritizing Indian farmers' interests. He launched Bharat-VISTAAR, a digital platform offering AI-based support for farmers, enhancing efficiency through real-time advice in multiple languages. The initiative aims to boost farmers' prosperity and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:18 IST
The Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, emphasized the favorable impact of the India-US interim trade deal on Indian farmers, ensuring their interests are safeguarded.

He unveiled Bharat-VISTAAR, an AI-driven platform aimed at revolutionizing agriculture with real-time, integrated support for farmers.

Rajasthan's leaders echoed Chouhan's vision for advancing technology-driven farming, promising improved prosperity for India's agricultural community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

