Bharat-VISTAAR: A Digital Revolution in Indian Agriculture
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the India-US interim trade deal prioritizing Indian farmers' interests. He launched Bharat-VISTAAR, a digital platform offering AI-based support for farmers, enhancing efficiency through real-time advice in multiple languages. The initiative aims to boost farmers' prosperity and self-reliance.
The Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, emphasized the favorable impact of the India-US interim trade deal on Indian farmers, ensuring their interests are safeguarded.
He unveiled Bharat-VISTAAR, an AI-driven platform aimed at revolutionizing agriculture with real-time, integrated support for farmers.
Rajasthan's leaders echoed Chouhan's vision for advancing technology-driven farming, promising improved prosperity for India's agricultural community.
