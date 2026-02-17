Bharat-VISTAAR: A Digital Revolution in Indian Agriculture

The Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, emphasized the favorable impact of the India-US interim trade deal on Indian farmers, ensuring their interests are safeguarded.

He unveiled Bharat-VISTAAR, an AI-driven platform aimed at revolutionizing agriculture with real-time, integrated support for farmers.

Rajasthan's leaders echoed Chouhan's vision for advancing technology-driven farming, promising improved prosperity for India's agricultural community.

(With inputs from agencies.)