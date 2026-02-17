Himachal's Revenue Crisis: Deputy CM Agnihotri Criticizes Opposition and Seeks PM's Support

In a heated address amidst the ongoing Assembly session in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri launched a scathing critique against the opposition BJP over the issue of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). Agnihotri accused the BJP of lacking a clear stance on whether it supports the restoration of the crucial grant to the state.

Agnihotri revealed that the state government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, plans to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to plead for the reinstatement of the RDG. Highlighting the significance of constitutional provisions designed to protect states' financial rights, he argued that withholding funds undermines India's federal financial structure.

The Deputy CM underscored the fiscal challenges confronting Himachal Pradesh, citing the cessation of GST compensation and RDG as severe setbacks. Agnihotri emphasized the dire need for central assistance to meet the state's financial obligations and urged early intervention from the Prime Minister before March, stressing that the stakes are not merely political, but constitutional.

(With inputs from agencies.)