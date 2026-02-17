U.S. Pledges Continued LNG Support to Europe

The United States is set to maintain its provision of low-cost LNG to Europe, as confirmed by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

In a statement made on Tuesday during a Paris conference organized by the French Institute of International Relations, Wright committed to this long-term energy support.

He assured attendees of the United States' capability to supply LNG at competitively low prices, emphasizing the reliability of energy exports for the foreseeable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)