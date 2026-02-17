Left Menu

U.S. Pledges Continued LNG Support to Europe

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced that the United States will continue supplying Europe with LNG at low prices. He confirmed this commitment during a conference in Paris organized by the French Institute of International Relations, assuring reliable and affordable energy exports for the foreseeable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:59 IST
U.S. Pledges Continued LNG Support to Europe

The United States is set to maintain its provision of low-cost LNG to Europe, as confirmed by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

In a statement made on Tuesday during a Paris conference organized by the French Institute of International Relations, Wright committed to this long-term energy support.

He assured attendees of the United States' capability to supply LNG at competitively low prices, emphasizing the reliability of energy exports for the foreseeable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

 India
2
Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

 Global
3
Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

 Global
4
Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026