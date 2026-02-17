U.S. Pledges Continued LNG Support to Europe
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced that the United States will continue supplying Europe with LNG at low prices. He confirmed this commitment during a conference in Paris organized by the French Institute of International Relations, assuring reliable and affordable energy exports for the foreseeable future.
