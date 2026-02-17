Left Menu

Political Shift: Assam Leaders Defect Ahead of Assembly Polls

Amid Assam's assembly polls, ex-Congress state president Bhupen Borah is set to join BJP, marking a major political shift. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed Borah's decision. Meanwhile, suspended MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed has joined Raijor Dal, signaling further defections and reshaping the political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:58 IST
Bhupen Borah
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development in Assam ahead of the assembly elections, former state Congress president Bhupen Borah is poised to join the ruling BJP on February 22. His defection comes on the heels of a meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited Borah's home in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, suspended MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed has moved to the Raijor Dal, further stirring the political scenario. Ahmed, previously associated with AIUDF and Congress, was formally inducted into Raijor Dal during a program in Kalgachia, Barpeta district, receiving a warm welcome from the party's leadership.

These shifts reflect broader political realignments in Assam, with Chief Minister Sarma predicting that Raijor Dal will become a formidable opposition by 2031. The Congress has yet to comment on these defections, as it contends with a dwindling roster of leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

