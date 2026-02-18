Left Menu

Dibang Hydel Project Reaches Key Milestone with DT-3 Daylighting

The Dibang hydel project in Arunachal Pradesh achieved a significant milestone with the successful daylighting of diversion tunnel-3. Initiated by NHPC Director Sanjay Kumar Singh, this marks a crucial step in the project's progress. With a 2,880 MW capacity, it aims to regulate Brahmaputra basin floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The under-construction Dibang hydel project in Arunachal Pradesh has reached an important milestone. Officials announced the successful daylighting of a diversion tunnel, marking a critical step in the project.

The final blast for breakthrough of diversion tunnel-3 was carried out by NHPC Director (Projects) Sanjay Kumar Singh. The move is considered pivotal for advancing construction and ensuring smooth river diversion work, officials noted.

With an installed capacity of 2,880 MW, the project expects to generate over 11,000 million units of electricity annually. It will also contribute significantly to flood regulation in the Brahmaputra basin, making it a vital initiative for the region.

