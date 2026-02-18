Madhya Pradesh Unveils Women-Centric Budget Amid Opposition Concerns

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented the state's 2026-27 budget on Wednesday, focusing on women's welfare, youth employment, and infrastructure, with a total outlay of Rs 4,38,317 crore. The 'women-centric' budget drew objections from the opposition regarding the increasing debt burden.

Key aspects include the introduction of a rolling budget for long-term planning, and significant allocations of about Rs 3 lakh crore across priority areas. Budget provisions include Rs 1,27,555 crore for women welfare schemes, 15,000 new teacher recruits, and a special Rs 3,600 crore allocation for the Simhastha Kumbh religious event in 2028.

The Opposition critiqued the budget, labeling it as deceptive with inflated figures, while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised it as a commitment to development. The focus remains on aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat vision, despite debates over fiscal sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)