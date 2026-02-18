Left Menu

Ivory Coast Weighs Cocoa Price Cuts Amid Industry Crisis

Ivory Coast is considering reducing the guaranteed farm gate price for cocoa to align with Ghana, facing a crisis due to plummeting cocoa prices. Coordinated discussions with Ghana are ongoing as both countries adapt to market reversals. A decision is expected soon to sustain the cocoa sector.

Ivory Coast Weighs Cocoa Price Cuts Amid Industry Crisis
Ivory Coast is contemplating a reduction in its guaranteed farm gate price for cocoa, following Ghana's move, in response to a significant downturn in cocoa prices, according to two government sources. This measure, aimed at aligning the prices of the world's largest cocoa producers, represents a pivotal decision for the sector.

Discussions, not previously reported, are underway both within the Ivory Coast government and in coordination with Ghana, which has already slashed its cocoa price by 28.6% for the 2025/2026 season. The Ivory Coast–Ghana Cocoa Initiative (ICCIG) confirmed that both countries, accounting for 60% of global cocoa output, are closely coordinating their response to the crisis.

Senior officials in Ivory Coast emphasize the urgency of action amid cocoa's nearly 50% price drop. An inter-ministerial committee is actively addressing the crisis, and a decision is imminent. In parallel, ICCIG is organizing a bilateral meeting to explore further coordination and stabilize prices as the Living Income Differential (LID) initiative gains renewed importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

