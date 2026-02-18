Left Menu

NGT Orders Probe into Illegal Quarrying Near Tata Cancer Hospital

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has mandated a thorough investigation into alleged illegal stone quarrying and crushing near the Tata Cancer Hospital in Navi Mumbai, which reportedly endangers the facility and its patients. The probe will assess the scale and impact, with a report due in a month.

Updated: 18-02-2026 18:10 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has initiated an investigation into allegations of illegal quarrying and stone crushing near the Tata Cancer Hospital in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Concerns indicate that these activities could undermine the hospital's structure and pose risks to patient safety.

Responding to these allegations, a panel comprising representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Raigad District Collector, and Directorate of Geology and Mining has been formed. The panel will conduct a comprehensive survey, employing high-precision Electronic Total Station equipment to assess the extent of the quarrying and its repercussions on the hospital.

The NGT's decision follows a petition by environmental activist B N Kumar. The investigation will check for illegal operations, evaluate the quantity of stones extracted, assess any damage to the hospital, and recommend remedial actions. Although quarrying permits expired in 2021, six crusher units reportedly continue under Maharashtra Pollution Control Board consent. The committee is required to submit its findings within a month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

