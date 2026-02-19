Left Menu

Ivory Coast Considers Cocoa Price Cut Amid Global Market Slump

Ivory Coast debates cutting cocoa prices to align with Ghana amid a market crisis. The cut aims to manage plummeting cocoa futures and economic strain on farmers. Coordination with Ghana continues as both countries hold about 60% of global cocoa output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:09 IST
Ivory Coast Considers Cocoa Price Cut Amid Global Market Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ivory Coast is weighing a decision to reduce the price it pays cocoa farmers, aligning this move with Ghana's recent price cut, facing a serious crisis as major cocoa producers. This development arises amidst plunging market prices, a crisis yet unreported before, according to government sources.

With farmgate prices at stake, Ivory Coast considers measures as market volatility, marked by a 50% cocoa price drop, tightens the government's room to manoeuvre. Despite Ghana's drastic 28.6% reduction, discussions within Ivory Coast remain ongoing, with inter-ministerial meetings set to finalise decisions.

The two nations, representing 60% of global cocoa output through the Ivory Coast–Ghana Cocoa Initiative, are taking cautious steps to prevent irreversible economic damage. Coordination efforts and pricing strategies continue as both markets reel under massive financial pressure with expectations for a forthcoming announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
2
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
3
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India
4
Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sector

Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026