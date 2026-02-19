Left Menu

EPA's New Coal Policies: A Shift in Environmental Regulation

The Trump administration is easing restrictions on coal power plants, allowing more hazardous emissions, including mercury. This move aims to reduce costs for utilities. The EPA argues it will save companies significant amounts by 2037. Meanwhile, renewable energy projects face reduced incentives and delayed permits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 03:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 03:10 IST
EPA's New Coal Policies: A Shift in Environmental Regulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is poised to relax restrictions on coal-fired power plants, a move that will permit increased emissions of hazardous pollutants such as mercury, the New York Times reports.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials are set to unveil this policy adjustment during a visit to Louisville, Kentucky. This aligns with their track record of exempting dozens of companies from regulations on mercury and air toxins over the past two years.

The administration claims that alleviating these restrictions will lower 'unwarranted costs' for coal plant operators, with projected savings of up to $670 million by 2037, despite backlash over the potential health and environmental implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
2
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
3
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India
4
Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sector

Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026