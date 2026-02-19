EPA's New Coal Policies: A Shift in Environmental Regulation
The Trump administration is easing restrictions on coal power plants, allowing more hazardous emissions, including mercury. This move aims to reduce costs for utilities. The EPA argues it will save companies significant amounts by 2037. Meanwhile, renewable energy projects face reduced incentives and delayed permits.
The Trump administration is poised to relax restrictions on coal-fired power plants, a move that will permit increased emissions of hazardous pollutants such as mercury, the New York Times reports.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials are set to unveil this policy adjustment during a visit to Louisville, Kentucky. This aligns with their track record of exempting dozens of companies from regulations on mercury and air toxins over the past two years.
The administration claims that alleviating these restrictions will lower 'unwarranted costs' for coal plant operators, with projected savings of up to $670 million by 2037, despite backlash over the potential health and environmental implications.
