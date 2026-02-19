EPA's New Coal Policies: A Shift in Environmental Regulation

The Trump administration is poised to relax restrictions on coal-fired power plants, a move that will permit increased emissions of hazardous pollutants such as mercury, the New York Times reports.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials are set to unveil this policy adjustment during a visit to Louisville, Kentucky. This aligns with their track record of exempting dozens of companies from regulations on mercury and air toxins over the past two years.

The administration claims that alleviating these restrictions will lower 'unwarranted costs' for coal plant operators, with projected savings of up to $670 million by 2037, despite backlash over the potential health and environmental implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)